Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT): Price Down $-0.29 (-1.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.29 (1.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LQDT

Currently, LQDT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (1.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, LQDT ranks 212th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LQDT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LQDT’s price is down $-0.29 (-1.21%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Liquidity Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LQDT: Daily RSI Analysis For LQDT, its RSI is now at 81.2903.

LQDT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

