Lithia Motors Inc (LAD): Price Now Near $356.81; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LAD

Currently, LAD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-7.19 (-1.98%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LAD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LAD ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

LAD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LAD’s price is up $6.81 (1.94%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LAD has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Lithia Motors Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

