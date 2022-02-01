Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lithium & Boron Technology stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes