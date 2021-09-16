Littelfuse Inc (LFUS): Price Now Near $272.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LFUS

At the time of this writing, LFUS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.1%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, LFUS ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LFUS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LFUS’s price is down $-0.81 (-0.3%) from the day prior. LFUS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LFUS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LFUS: Daily RSI Analysis For LFUS, its RSI is now at 59.714.

LFUS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

