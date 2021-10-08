Littelfuse Inc (LFUS): Price Now Near $278.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LFUS

At the moment, LFUS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.95 (1.07%) from the hour prior. LFUS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, LFUS ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LFUS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LFUS’s price is up $1.96 (0.71%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row LFUS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Littelfuse Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LFUS: Daily RSI Analysis For LFUS, its RSI is now at 50.9066.

LFUS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

