Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.41 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.15 and its 200-day moving average is $287.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,270 shares of company stock worth $9,340,794 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).