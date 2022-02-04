Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.14-$3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $563-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.32 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $257.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $7,711,915. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

