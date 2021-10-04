LivaNova PLC (LIVN): Price Now Near $79.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LIVN

At the time of this writing, LIVN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.11 (-1.38%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row LIVN has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LIVN ranks 120th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

LIVN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LIVN’s price is down $-1.83 (-2.26%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LIVN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LIVN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LIVN: Daily RSI Analysis For LIVN, its RSI is now at 40.9478.

LIVN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market