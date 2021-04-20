Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV): Price Now Near $78.45; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LYV

At the time of this writing, LYV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.21 (-1.52%) from the hour prior. LYV has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LYV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LYV’s price is down $-3.19 (-3.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For LYV News Traders

Investors and traders in LYV may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Zoé Announce U.S. Album Release Tour

The iconic Mexican rock band Zoé have announced an extensive U.S. tour in support of its new album ‘Sonidos de Kármatica Resonancia.’ Produced by Live Nation (NYSE: LYV), the 26-date tour launches with two nights at the House of Blues – Chicago in late August and wraps up in Anaheim, CA in mid-October.

