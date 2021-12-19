Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $83.43, but opened at $80.18. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $80.63, with a volume of 3,544 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock valued at $16,233,493. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOB. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 549.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

