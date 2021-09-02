Livent Corp (LTHM): Price Up $1.17 (4.59)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LTHM

At the moment, LTHM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, LTHM ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LTHM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LTHM’s price is up $1.17 (4.59%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as LTHM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LTHM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LTHM: Daily RSI Analysis For LTHM, its RSI is now at 87.3171.

LTHM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

