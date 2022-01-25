LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 365.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research raised their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

