Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Price Now Near $2.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LYG

At the time of this writing, LYG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.36%) from the hour prior. LYG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, LYG ranks 170th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LYG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LYG’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LYG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LYG’s price action over the past 90 days.