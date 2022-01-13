loanDepot Inc (LDI): Price Now Near $4.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LDI

At the moment, LDI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LDI has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LDI ranks 151st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

LDI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LDI’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LDI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LDI: Daily RSI Analysis For LDI, its RSI is now at 100.

LDI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

