loanDepot Inc (LDI): Price Now Near $5.78; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LDI

Currently, LDI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (1.23%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LDI has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, LDI ranks 42nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LDI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LDI’s price is up $0.14 (2.48%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LDI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LDI: Daily RSI Analysis LDI’s RSI now stands at 12.3894.

LDI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market