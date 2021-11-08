loanDepot Inc (LDI): Price Now Near $7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LDI

At the time of this writing, LDI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (2.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, LDI ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LDI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LDI’s price is up $0.58 (9.05%) from the day prior. LDI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LDI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LDI: Daily RSI Analysis LDI’s RSI now stands at 58.

LDI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

