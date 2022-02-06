loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for loanDepot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LDI. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

loanDepot stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

