Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

LBLCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $76.25 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels