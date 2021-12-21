Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne Sells 6,281 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total value of C$655,905.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$614,448.47.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00.

L opened at C$102.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$34.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$95.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.73. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.50.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

