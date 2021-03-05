Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT): Price Now Near $337.69; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LMT

At the moment, LMT’s price is down $-1.81 (-0.53%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LMT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LMT’s price is down $-0.56 (-0.17%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row LMT has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LMT’s price action over the past 90 days.

For LMT News Traders

Investors and traders in LMT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

4 Aerospace-Defense Stocks to Watch as Low Air Traffic Concerns Loom

