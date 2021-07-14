Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT): Price Now Near $376.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LMT

At the time of this writing, LMT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. LMT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on LMT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Defense stocks, LMT ranks 9th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LMT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LMT’s price is down $-1.08 (-0.29%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LMT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Lockheed Martin Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

LMT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For LMT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on LMT may find value in this recent story:

Lockheed F-35 flaws attract more fire from the Pentagon

ArjanL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) F-35 jet remains nicked by 864 unresolved software and hardware deficiencies of varying severity that could undercut readiness, according to new statistics released by the U.S. Department of Defense’s testing office. The number of “open deficiencies,” which include eight in the most…

