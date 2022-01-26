Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $391.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,200. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.29.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?