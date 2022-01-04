Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,795 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Loews were worth $115,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,741,000 after purchasing an additional 242,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,024,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 152,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:L opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.49. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

