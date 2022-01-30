Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 238.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

A stock opened at $137.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604 over the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).