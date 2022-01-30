Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 272,411 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,411 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

