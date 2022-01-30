Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 34,663 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 147.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $217,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 17,858.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 88,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $1,562,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $184.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).