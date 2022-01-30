Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 94,239 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,787,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Trimble stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

