Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,323 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 57.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $186.09 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

