Logan Ridge Finance Corp (LRFC): Price Up $0 (0.02)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.14 (-0.55)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, LRFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.55%) from the hour prior. LRFC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LRFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LRFC’s price is up $0 (0.02%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LRFC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LRFC: Daily RSI Analysis For LRFC, its RSI is now at 64.8148.

LRFC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

