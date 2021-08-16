Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA): Price Now Near $7.9; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LOMA

At the moment, LOMA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.46%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

LOMA ranks 29th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

LOMA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LOMA’s price is down $-0.09 (-1.17%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row LOMA has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LOMA: Daily RSI Analysis LOMA’s RSI now stands at 10.3199.

LOMA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market