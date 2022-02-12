Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 123,547 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $754.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,046,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

