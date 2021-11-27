Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LKHLY opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Lonking has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

