Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,498.13 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,699.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,770.59. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,004.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

