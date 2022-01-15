Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $26.92 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.22% of F5 Networks worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $236.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.61.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading