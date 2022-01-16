Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 161,284 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.90.

Insulet stock opened at $242.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.18. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

