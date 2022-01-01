L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $392.67

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €392.67 ($446.22) and traded as high as €422.55 ($480.17). L’Oréal shares last traded at €419.80 ($477.05), with a volume of 241,904 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €410.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €392.67.

L’Oréal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

