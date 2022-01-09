Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $62.41 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).