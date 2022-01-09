Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 40,293 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,293 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,302,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amdocs by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

