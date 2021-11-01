Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX): Price Now Near $59.8; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LPX

At the time of this writing, LPX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.97 (1.64%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LPX has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LPX ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

LPX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LPX’s price is up $0.87 (1.47%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows LPX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LPX: Daily RSI Analysis LPX’s RSI now stands at 42.8634.

LPX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

