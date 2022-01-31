Loveless Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 992 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 26.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in salesforce.com by 15.0% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 31.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $222.13 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,696 shares of company stock worth $60,428,964 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

