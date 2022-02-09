Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Express by 102.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $231,931,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $150,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $104,997,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $169.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $126.07 and a 52-week high of $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).