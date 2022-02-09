Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $201.50 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

