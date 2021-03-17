Lowes Companies Inc (LOW): Price Now Near $174.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LOW

At the time of this writing, LOW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LOW has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

LOW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LOW’s price is up $0.47 (0.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as LOW has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on LOW; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LOW’s price action over the past 90 days.

