LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,804 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $104,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

