LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.63.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds