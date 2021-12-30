LSV Asset Management Has $31.38 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after purchasing an additional 455,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,652,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

