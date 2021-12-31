LSV Asset Management Purchases 21,526 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $21,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after acquiring an additional 588,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 305,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

