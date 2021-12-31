LSV Asset Management Sells 5,400 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

