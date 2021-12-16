Ltc Properties Inc (LTC): Price Now Near $33.51; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LTC

At the moment, LTC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LTC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LTC ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

LTC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LTC’s price is up $0.39 (1.18%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LTC has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LTC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LTC: Daily RSI Analysis LTC’s RSI now stands at 68.75.

LTC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error