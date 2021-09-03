Ltc Properties Inc (LTC): Price Now Near $34.36; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LTC

At the moment, LTC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. LTC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LTC ranks 164th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

LTC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LTC’s price is down $-0.49 (-1.41%) from the day prior. LTC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Ltc Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LTC: Daily RSI Analysis For LTC, its RSI is now at 40.9639.

LTC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

